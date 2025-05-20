VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/18/2025

Sunday May 18, 2025

1:57 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Union Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

8:07 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Union Township to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

1:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Mohr Road in Hoaglin Township for a report of a civil dispute.

1:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Sycamore Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of harassment.

2:01 p.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to a residence on Little Auglaize River Road in Washington Township for a subject feeling lightheaded.

6:06 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on West Seventh Street in the City of Delphos for a subject with a possible broken arm.

6:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Convoy Road in Tully Township to assist a resident with a cat.

7:37 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Auglaize County Court for passing bad checks. Tony Ray Williams, 58, of Delphos was arrested and transported to the Auglaize County line and turned over to Auglaize County authorities.

7:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Liberty Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

7:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Mendon Road in Ridge Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:17 p.m. – Deputies along with Convoy Fire and EMS, and Van Wert EMS responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on John Brown Road in Pleasant Township. A 2000 Ford E250 driven by Ashly Blair of Middle Point, left the roadway and rolled the vehicle. She was transported by Van Wert EMS to Mercy Health.

10:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on High Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of a domestic dispute.

10:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Walnut Grove Church Road in Liberty Township for a report of a possible field fire.