VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/19/2025

Monday May 19, 2025

3:53 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Fox Road in the City of Van Wert for a commercial alarm.

5:37 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Jefferson Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

9:35 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wolfcale Road in Harrison Township for a report of a disabled vehicle partially in the roadway.

10:04 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 118 in Liberty Township for a report of a dog bite.

10:10 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Germann Road in Harrison Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:30 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Mendon Road in Ridge Township for a subject who fell.

2:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:40 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Convoy I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Tully Township.

2:55 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on U.S. 224 in Harrison Township for a subject with numbness in their arm.

4:26 p.m. – Deputies took a motor vehicle crash report involving a deer that had occurred on Spencerville Delphos Road in Washington Township.

4:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Marsh Road in Pleasant Township to contact a resident for the Van Wert Police Department.

4:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Harrison Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A 2010 Ford Fusion driven by Elizabeth Marie Franzen of Monroeville, was westbound on U.S. 224. She swerved off the north side of the roadway to avoid striking another vehicle turning, then left the roadway striking multiple signs and a guide wire. The car came to rest in a field near the intersection. No injuries were reported.

4:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 224 in Harrison Township for a report of fraud.

5:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Venedocia for a report of a loose dog.

6:01 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Juvenile Court for civil contempt. Nathaniel Eugene Thomas, 46, of Hoaglin Township is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

6:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Griswold Street in the Village of Middle Point to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a report of suspicious activity.