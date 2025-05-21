VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/20/2025

Tuesday May 20, 2025

10:23 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Tumbleson Road in Pleasant Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:37 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a probation violation. Ashley Elizabeth Paige, 31, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

11:23 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Schumm Road in Willshire Township for a subject who fell.

1:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on German Church Road in Harrison Township.

6:45 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a subject from Main Street in the Village of Venedocia for a civil complaint.

7:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Mentzer Church Road in Tully Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

7:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Liberty Union Road in Union Township for a complaint of harassment.

9:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Liberty Street in the Village of Ohio City for a complaint of trespassing.

10:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a report of an occupied disabled vehicle.