VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/21/2025

Wednesday May 21, 2025

1:28 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a report of domestic violence.

9:28 a.m. – Dispatched Scott EMS to a residence on Elm Sugar Road in Hoaglin Township for a subject who was weak.

9:46 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 116 in Ridge Township for a hit-skip crash where a mailbox was struck.

12:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 224 in Harrison Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer.

1:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Rhodes Mill Road in Liberty Township to collect recovered property.

4:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Liberty Township for a report of a disabled vehicle.

4:36 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Metzer Drive in the Village of Convoy for a subject bleeding from a wound.

4:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 697 in Washington Township for a report of a small child on the roadway.

6:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township for a report of a utility line being down.

7:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Banner Street in the Village of Ohio City for a complaint of criminal damaging.