Gaming shop open!

Wild West Wizards recently celebrated its official grand opening in downtown Van Wert. It brings a unique blend of fantasy and community to the downtown district. Whether you’re a seasoned adventurer or new to the world of tabletop gaming, there’s something for everyone inside their magical doors. Wild West Wizards is open from 2-8 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; 12-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 12-4 p.m. on Sunday. The store is closed Mondays and Tuesdays. Photo submitted