Local construction firm marks 60 years

Alexander & Bebout, a trusted name in construction across northwest Ohio, is proudly celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2025.

Since laying their first foundation in 1965, they have grown into a full-service design-build general contractor, dedicated to professionalism, quality craftsmanship, and long-term partnerships. They specialize in commercial construction, renovations, and design services, as well as residential construction, renovations and design services branded under A&B Home.

“For six decades, we’ve been more than builders—we’ve been teammates, problem-solvers, and community partners,” said Brad Ream, Vice President of Alexander & Bebout. “This milestone is a reflection of the incredible employees, clients, and collaborators who’ve helped shape our journey.”

With a core focus on building teams, dreams, and futures, Alexander & Bebout continues to lead the way in delivering exceptional commercial and residential projects. The company is opening a renovated office and design studio within the next few months, offering an enhanced experience for clients and a dynamic space for their growing team.

“As we mark this 60-year milestone, we’re not just honoring our past—we’re investing in the future,” said Sara Zura, President and granddaughter of one of Alexander & Bebout’s founders. “We’re looking ahead to the next generation of projects and partnerships, committed to being northwest Ohio’s professional partner focused on quality.”

Consider following A&B on social media where they update followers with project pictures, employee news and other promotions. They look forward to announcing their office and design studio open house soon.