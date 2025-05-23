VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/22/2025

Thursday May 22, 2025

12:46 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Race Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

6:16 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Industrial Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:49 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:04 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Clime Street in the City of Delphos for a report of a loose dog.

1:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Koch Street in the Village of Ohio City to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a report of reckless driving.

2:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 81 in Willshire Township to check an open line 911 call.

3:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a semi-truck stuck attempting to turn a corner.

5:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on North Market Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:20 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire, Delphos Fire, Grover Hill Fire, and Van Wert Fire to a residential structure fire on Middle Point Wetzel Road in Jackson Township. Deputies and CERT responded to assist.

6:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Tully Township to contact a resident for Hardin County.

6:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township for a report of a loose dog.

7:21 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Sycamore Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of theft.

9:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Green Street in the Village of Willshire for a report of domestic violence. Garrett J.K. Brown, 29, of Willshire was arrested and transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility for domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor.

11:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.