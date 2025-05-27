Van Wert Police blotter 5/18-5/24/25

Van Wert Police

Sunday, May 18 – a distraught juvenile was reported in the 1100 block of Lincoln Highway.

Monday, May 19 – a theft was reported in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Monday, May 19 – a report was taken after an individual was found lying in the road in the 100 block of Lincoln St.

Monday, May 19 – a criminal damaging report was taken in the 300 block of Euclid Ave.

Monday, May 19 – a theft was reported in the 900 block of E. Jackson St.

Monday, May 19 – arrested Nathaniel Eugene Thomas, 46, of Van Wert on a warrant while in the 800 block of S. Washington St.

Monday, May 19 – arrested a boy, 16, for a juvenile probation violation in the 1200 block of Lincoln Highway.

Tuesday, May 20 – a telecommunications harassment report was taken in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Tuesday, May 20 – an assault was reported in the 200 block of W. Crawford St.

Tuesday, May 20 – a report was taken for telecommucations harassment that occurred in the 100 block of E. Maple Ave.

Tuesday, May 20 – arrested Aiden Grenzebach for criminal damaging near the 1100 block of Bell Ave.

Wednesday, May 21 – the theft of a dirt bike was reported in the 400 block of Gordon Ave.

Wednesday, May 21 – arrested Tabatha Ann Thornsberry, 37, of Van Wert on an active warrant from Van Wert Municipal Court. The arrest was made in the 100 block of Lincoln St.

Thursday, May 22 – a trespassing incident was reported in the 400 block of W. Main St.

Thursday, May 22 – disorderly conduct was reported in the 400 block of S. Harrison St.

Thursday, May 22 – a theft report was taken in the 1200 block of Woodland Ave.

Thursday, May 22 – the police department took a report of fraudulent money being discovered in the 1000 block of S. Washington St.

Thursday, May 22 – stalking was reported in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Thursday, May 22 – a probation violation report was taken in the 700 block of Fox Rd.

Thursday, May 22 – an animal complaint report was taken in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Thursday, May 22 – an officer conducted a traffic stop in the 600 block of State St.

Thursdasy, May 22 – a theft was reported in the 400 block of S. Cherry St.

Friday, May 23 – telecommunications harassment was reported in the 100 block of E. Maple Ave.

Friday, May 23 – officers took a report of identity fraud from a city resident.

Friday, May 23 – counterfeit money was reported in the 600 block of W. Main St.

Friday, May 23 – took a report of criminal trespassing in the 200 block of Atwater Drive.

Friday, May 23 – an accident was reported at the intersection of Fisher Ave. and W. Main St.

Friday, May 23 – an accident report was taken in the 1000 block of Hughes St.

Saturday, May 24 – a domestic violence and strangulation incident was reported in the 400 block of Dickinson Ave.

Saturday, May 24 – a theft was reported in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Saturday, May 24 – the theft of an e-bike was reported in the 700 block of E. Sycamore St.

Saturday, May 24 – arrested Jensine M. Deanda, 38, of Van Wert for domestic violence in the 400 block of Dickinson Ave.