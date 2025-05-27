VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/23/2025

Friday May 23, 2025

8:45 a.m. – Deputies received a complaint of prank calls for pizza orders being received at a location in the Village of Ohio City.

9:20 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a complaint of a loose dog.

9:21 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from West Wood Street in the Village of Middle Point on a complaint of harassment.

11:54 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a subject for a complaint of unruly juveniles in the Village of Willshire.

12:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to residence on South Linn Street in the Village of Convoy to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Green Street in the Village of Willshire to standby as a peace officer.

7:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Sycamore Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of reckless driving.

7:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Richey Road in Pleasant Township to check the welfare of a resident.

10:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on North Adams Street in the Village of Middle Point for a report of an assault.