VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/24/2025

Saturday May 24, 2025

12:09 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on North Adams Street in the Village of Middle Point for a report of domestic violence. Brandon L. Ganger, 25, of Middle Point, was arrested for domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor, and was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

8:01 a.m. – Dispatched Scott EMS to a residence on John Yoh Road in Hoaglin Township for a subject that was ill.

8:22 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of German Church Road in Harrison Township for a report of a loose dog.

11:24 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Clime Street in the City of Delphos for a report of a loose dog.

11:50 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from the Village of Willshire for a complaint of harassment.

11:53 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Little Auglaize River Road in Washington Township.

12:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Central Avenue in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

12:51 p.m. – Dispatched Scott EMS to a residence on U.S. 127 in Union Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

1:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Fifth Street in the City of Delphos to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:00 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Taylor Cemetery in Union Township.

3:10 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Riley Street in the Village of Willshire for a subject that fell.

4:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Richey Road in Pleasant Township to check the welfare of residents.

6:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dixon Cavett Road in Union Township for a complaint of harassment.

7:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Venedocia to standby as a peace officer.

10:33 p.m. – Dispatched Grover Hill Fire to a residence on Middle Point Wetzel Road in Jackson Township for a report of an open burn that no one was attending.