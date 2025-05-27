VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/25/2025

Sunday May 25, 2025

1:53 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Van Wert Willshire Road in Liberty Township to check the welfare of a subject.

3:45 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

9:04 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Harrison Willshire Road in Harrison Township on a complaint of low flying aircraft. Deputies also received a complaint from the pilot of the aircraft of a firearm being pointed at the aircraft. The incident remains under investigation.

10:53 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

11:08 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Tully Township to contact a resident for the Van Wert Police.

11:56 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Madison Boulevard in the City of Van Wert for a subject with chest pain.

12:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Spencer Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of loose dog.

12:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Market Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:30 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Tomlinson Cemetery in Mercer County.

4:12 p.m. – Deputies along with Willshire Fire and Wren EMS responded to an area of U.S. 33 in Willshire Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A 2010 Chevy Suburban, driven by Alice Jackson of rural Rockford was westbound on U.S. 33. And ran off the right side of the road, striking a guard rail and continuing down away from the roadway. Jackson and a passenger were transported to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital with unknown injuries. The vehicle was removed by Hague Towing. Jackson was issued a citation for failure to control.

7:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Harrison Willshire Road in Harrison Township for a complaint of reckless driving.

8:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Boroff Road in Ridge Township to contact a resident for OhioHealth.

10:30 p.m. – Deputies along with Convoy Fire responded an area of the Ohio Indiana State Line Road in Tully Township for a report of a possible structure fire. It was found to be a large bonfire.