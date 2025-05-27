VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/26/2025

Monday May 26, 2025

12:38 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

1:40 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Liberty Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of domestic violence.

4:25 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Ohio 116 in Jennings Township.

8:47 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Greenville Road in Ridge Township for a subject who was ill.

11:01 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Union Township for a report of debris in the roadway.

11:38 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

12:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Kenwick Drive in the City of Van Wert checking the area of a missing juvenile.

3:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Venedocia for a report of theft.

3:06 p.m. – Deputies along with Convoy Fire and EMS responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on West Tully Street in the Village of Convoy. The incident occurred on private property near the fuel pumps at Quik Mart. No injuries were reported.