VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/28/2025

Wednesday May 28, 2025

6:53 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Mentzer Church Road in Tully Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

9:37 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 127 in the City of Van Wert for a motor vehicle crash on private property, no injuries were reported.

3:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 33 in Willshire Township to contact a resident for the Michigan State Police.

4:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Mendon Road in York Township for a complaint of an abandon vehicle.

11:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.