VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/29/2025

Thursday May 29, 2025

3:28 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Mason Street in the Village of Middle Point for a report of a suspicious activity.

5:08 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 49 in Willshire Township to assist with an unruly juvenile.

7:06 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Willshire Township for a report of a loose dog.

8:05 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S.127 in Liberty Township for a report of reckless driving.

8:06 a.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to a residence on Jennings Delphos Road in Washington Township for a subject with vertigo.

10:13 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Glenmore Road in Willshire Township for a disabled vehicle.

10:59 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 697 in Washington Township for a disabled vehicle.

11:39 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of West Maple Avenue in the City of Van Wert for a loose dog.

1:43 p.m. – Deputies along with Convoy Fire responded to an area of Klinger Road in Tully Township for a report of a farm tractor in a field that knocked down a utility pole with lines and transformer.

1:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Van Wert County Courthouse parking lot to check the welfare of a motorist.

3:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of High Street in the City of Van Wert for a stray dog.

4:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township to check the welfare of a subject sitting in the ditch.

5:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in the City of Van Wert for a report of two loose dogs.

5:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of High Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of a low hanging wire caught by a truck.

7:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Convoy Heller Road in Tully Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. No injuries were reported.

8:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lambert Street in the Village of Ohio City to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:28 p.m. – Deputies along with Middle Point Fire and EMS responded to a report of an injury accident involving a deer on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township.

10:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township for a report of a fight