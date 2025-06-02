MetaLINK setting up in Payne

VW independent staff/submitted information

PAYNE — MetaLINK Technologies has announced the commencement of the construction of a state-of-the-art fiber optic internet network in Payne. Ohio. The project is set to bring high-speed internet access and advanced connectivity to the residents and businesses in the village.

Project Overview: MetaLINK’s new fiber optic internet network will deliver synchronous 1Gbps internet speeds, offering a significant upgrade from current local wired provider services. The network promises to enhance the digital experience with faster downloads, seamless streaming, and improved reliability, addressing the growing demand for robust internet connectivity in today’s digital age.

Timeline: The construction is set to begin this month. MetaLINK is working closely with local authorities to ensure a smooth implementation process and minimize interferences.

“We are excited to bring cutting-edge technology to Payne, Ohio,” said Phillip Maag, CEO of MetaLINK Technologies. “This project emphasizes our commitment to providing high-quality internet services to underserved areas, ensuring that all communities have access to the connectivity they need to succeed in today’s digital landscape.”