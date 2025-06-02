Van Wert Police blotter 5/25-5/31/25

Van Wert Police

Sunday, May 25 – the police and fire departments responded to the 200 block of N. Jefferson St.

Sunday, May 25 – arrested Paitten Brown on an outstanding warrant in the 700 block of S. Shannon St.

Sunday, May 25 – a missing person report was taken in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Sunday, May 25 – arrested Spencer Rangler for OVI in the 1300 block of W. Main St.

Sunday, May 25 – charged Melanie Eyink and Spencer Rangler with disorderly conduct in the 1300 block of W. Main St.

Sunday, May 25 – a welfare check was conducted in the 200 block of Thistlewood Court.

Monday, May 26 – arrested Felica Mae Satterfield, 37, of Bluffton, Indiana, for OVI following a traffic stop in the 100 block of W. Main St.

Monday, May 26 – officers took a report for disorderly conduct for an incident that occurred in the 300 block of S. Race St.

Monday, May 26 – officers took a report for aggravated assault in the 100 block of Johnson Ave.

Tuesday, May 27 – a person came to the police department and reported a protection order violation.

Tuesday, May 27 – a group of juveniles in the 200 block of S. Market St. fled from officers when the officers tried to speak with them.

Tuesday, May 27 – a repossession driver requested to speak with the police after repossessing a vehicle in the city.

Wednesday, May 28 – a theft was reported at Lassus Handy Handy on N. Washington St. After an investigation, Jason Tallman was charged with theft.

Wednesday, May 28 – arrested Tiffany Pate on two warrants for failure to appear. The arrest was made in the 300 block of Grant St.

Thursday, May 29 – a theft report was taken in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Thursday, May 29 – a lost dog report was taken in the 700 block of S. Shannon St.

Friday, May 30 – stalking was reported in the 600 block of Williams St.

Friday, May 30 – a non-criminal report was taken in the 600 block of N. Walnut St.

Saturday, May 31 – arrested Makenna M. Suever, 23 on an outstanding warrant from Van Wert Municipal Court.