VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/30/2025

Friday May 30, 2025

1:04 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mason Street in the Village of Middle Point for a report of suspicious activity.

5:52 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Colwell Road in Tully Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A 2020 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Robert Hall of Union Township was stopped southbound at the stop sign on Colwell Rd at Convoy Road. A 2017 Freightliner 114SD driven by Robert Brady of Parma was westbound on Convoy Road near Colwell Rd. and had the right of way. Hall admitted to being distracted when he pulled forward and collided with the rig. Hall’s truck had disabling damage and was towed from the scene by Hauge Towing. The semi-truck was able to be driven from the scene. Both drivers refused EMS and advised they were not injured. Hall was issued a citation for Failure to Yield.

8:18 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Fox Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:23 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:51 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on West Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who fell.

9:56 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on North Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:48 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Mentzer Church Road in Tully Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:55 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Chestnut Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

12:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of East Main Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

12:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a complaint of trespassing.

2:32 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township for a subject who fell.

3:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Race Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

3:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Jefferson Street in the City of Van Wert of a loose dog being aggressive.

3:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a report of a loose horse.

3:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Rockford Road in the Village of Willshire to assist with an unruly juvenile.

4:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Sherman Street in the Village of Scott to standby for a child exchange.

6:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township for an automated report of a possible motor vehicle crash. It was found to be a subject on a motorcycle that had dropped their phone that triggered the report.

8:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a report of a subject that had brandished a gun. No weapon was located.

9:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Venedocia for a civil complaint.