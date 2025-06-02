VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/31/2025

Saturday May 31, 2025

1:00 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject with an injured ankle.

6:08 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Reidenbach Road in Ridge Township for a subject for a subject with an injury from a previous fall.

10:03 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Hospital Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

12:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a complaint of reckless driving.

12:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on College Street in the Village of Venedocia to check an open line 911 call.

3:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Main Street in the Village of Ohio City for a complaint of trespassing.

4:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Becker Road in Jennings Township for a report of theft.

6:36 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a subject on a civil complaint.

6:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City to check the welfare of a dog.

6:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Franklin Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of a go-cart being ridden on the street.

7:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a complaint of criminal mischief.

8:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Converse Roselm Road in Jackson Township for a complaint of a stray dog.

10:52 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to appear. Makenna Marie Suever, 23, of Van Wert was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.