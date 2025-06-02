VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 6/1/2025

Sunday June 1, 2025

2:51 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on North Adams Street in the Village of Middle Point to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:00 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Union Township for a report of two runaway juveniles. The juveniles were located.

3:16 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to assist a stranded citizen.

5:16 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

5:42 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to check the welfare of a subject who may have been in mental distress.

8:25 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of West Main Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

9:39 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of West Second Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

1:22 p.m. – Deputies along with Van Wert Fire and EMS responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. The accident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

2:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a complaint of harassment.

3:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of East Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of a loose dog.

3:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Main Street in Pleasant Township for a child custody dispute.

4:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of State Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

4:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of East Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of a loose dog.

5:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Main Street in the Village of Middle Point for a complaint of a loose dog.

5:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on North Market Street in the City of Van Wert to standby as a peace officer for a child exchange.

5:34 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on State Street in the Village of Willshire for a subject having a panic attack.

5:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Liberty Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a stray dog.

6:47 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Mendon Road in Ridge Township for a subject with stroke symptoms.