VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 6/2/2025

Monday June 2, 2025

3:51 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Giffin Road in Hoaglin Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

6:34 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on North Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to pick up a stray dog.

8:23 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Brodnix Road in York Township for a report of a runaway juvenile. The juvenile was later located.

9:05 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject having a seizure.

10:08 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Rockford Road in the Village of Willshire for a complaint of a loose dog.

11:23 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Franklin Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of a go-cart racing on the street.

11:57 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Thorn Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

8:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Liberty Street in the Village of Ohio City for a complaint of harassment.

8:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Race Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Tyler Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Market Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Middle Point Wetzel Road in Jackson Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.