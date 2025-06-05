VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 6/3/2025

Tuesday, June 3, 2025

2:26 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 81 in York Township for a disabled vehicle.

7:10 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Wetzel Road in Jackson Township for a complaint of theft.

9:00 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a report of domestic violence.

9:30 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Christopher Crossing in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:48 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a report of reckless driving.

10:53 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a report of domestic violence.

11:56 a.m. – Deputies spoke to a resident from Dealy Drive in the Village of Convoy in reference to lawn company fertilizing the wrong yard.

12:33 p.m.. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Mercer County Court for non-support of dependents. Sean Patrick Ryan, 41, of Lima was transported to the Mercer County Line and transferred to the custody of the Mercer County Sheriff.

12:55 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire for mutual aid to a report of a barn fire on Kill Road in Allen County.

1:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township to check the welfare of a resident.

1:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Dutch John Road in Pleasant Township to assist in locating an injured subject.

2:36 p.m. – Deputies spoke to a resident from East Jackson Street in the Village of Wren for a complaint of harassment.

2:55 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on South Jefferson Street in the City of Delphos for a subject who fell.

4:23 p.m. – Deputies along with Wren EMS and Van Wert EMS responded to a location on Glenmore Road in Willshire Township for a report of a subject not breathing.

4:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Main Street in Pleasant Township to standby as a peace officer for a child exchange.

6:03 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Mendon Road in York Township for a subject with a nosebleed.

6:24 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire to a residence on Jonestown Road in York Township for a report of a fire in some woods.

7:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Werner Road in Tully Township for a complaint of gunfire.

8:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Street in the Village of Willshire for a report of domestic violence.

9:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a complaint of threats.