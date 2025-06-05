VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 6/4/2025

Wednesday June 4, 2025

2:17 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a noise disturbance.

5:32 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject not responding appropriately.

10:56 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the Village of Willshire to assist another agency.

11:52 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire and Delphos Fire to a report of a field fire on Sterling Road in Jackson Township.

1:10 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Juvenile Court for Civil Contempt. Dawnja Sol Fuentes, 36, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

1:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Franklin Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of a go-cart racing on the street.

1:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a report of a small child walking in a field.

2:15 p.m. – Deputies along with Ohio City EMS and Van Wert EMS responded to a residence on Van Wert Mercer County Line Road in Liberty Township for a report of a subject not breathing.

5:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on College Street in the Village of Venedocia to check an open line 911 call.

8:12 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Peter Collins Road in Pleasant Township for a subject feeling lightheaded.

8:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to ana rea of Greenville Road in Ridge Township for a complaint of reckless driving.

10:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Schumm Road in Willshire Township for an occupied disabled vehicle.

11:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 30 in Tully Township for a motor vehicle crash involving two deer. No injuries were reported.

11:31 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Mentzer Road in Tully Township for a subject who fell.