VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 6/5/2025

Thursday June 5, 2025

12:12 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Main Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of a domestic dispute.

5:43 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a report of a vehicle with no lights.

6:58 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Giffin Road in Hoaglin Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

10:37 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on the Van Wert Paulding County Line Road in Hoaglin Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

12:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Shane Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of suspicious activity. Two juveniles were found trespassing on the property.

1:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Union Pleasant Road in Union Township for a report of a disabled vehicle.

1:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a report of theft.

3:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Tyler Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a residence locked out of their vehicle.

3:30 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township for a medical alarm of a possible fall.

3:54 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Mentzer Church Road in Tully Township to assist a resident.

4:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital emergency room for a report of a juvenile being attacked by a dog in the Village of Convoy.

5:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 49 in Willshire Township to check the welfare of residents.

5:48 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a location on U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township for a subject who fainted.

6:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Street in the Village of Willshire for a complaint of harassment.

8:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Wolfcale Road in Harrison Township to check an open line 911 call.

10:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township to check the welfare of a subject walking.

10:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Liberty Township for a report of suspicious activity.