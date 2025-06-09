Van Wert Police blotter 6/1-6/7/25

Van Wert Police

Sunday, June 1 – arrested Brian Elston for OVI, open container and driving under suspension. The arrest was made in the 1100 block of S. Shannon St.

Monday, June 2 – arrested Shelley L. Harp, 58, of Van Wert on an outstanding warrant while in the 1100 block of Woodland Ave.

Tuesday, June 3 – criminal damaging was reported in the 100 block of W. Second St.

Wednesday, June 4 – took a report for telecommunications harassment that occurred in the 700 block of S. Shannon St.

Thursday, June 5 – identity fraud was reported in the 1100 block of S. Shannon St.

Thursday, June 5 – a fraud report was taken from a citizen at the Van Wert Police Department.

Thursday, June 5 – a disorderly conduct report was taken in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Thursday, June 5 – a telephone harassment report was taken in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Friday, June 6 – arrested Robbie Seibert, 38, of Van Wert for OVI in the 400 block of E. Main St.

Friday, June 6 – a miscellaneous drug offense occurred in the 100 block of S. Tyler St.

Friday, June 6 – arrested April Nunemaker, 36, of Van Wert on a warrant from Van Wert Municipal Court. The arrest was made in the 200 block of N. Washington St.

Friday, June 6 – a miscellaneous drug offense report was taken in the 600 block of State St.

Saturday, June 7 – a theft was reported in the 200 block of Thistlewood Court.

Saturday, June 7 – an unruly juvenile report was taken in the 300 block of N. Race St.