VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 6/6/2025

Friday June 6, 2025

1:05 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of suspicious activity.

2:17 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Klinger Road n Tully Township.

2:25 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 709 in Liberty Township for a complaint of theft.

6:05 a.m. – Deputies took a report of a runaway juvenile from Ohio 49 in Willshire Township. The juvenile was later located.

9:06 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Jefferson Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

12:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ringwald Road in Ridge Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

12:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Rumble Road in Hoaglin Township for a report of suspicious activity.

12:57 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for multiple counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor and pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor. Jonathan Michael Landwehr, 29, of Paulding is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

12:57 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Stephanie Gail Kline, 38, of Paulding is being held at the Van Wert County Vocational Facility.

1:56 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Ohio 709 in Liberty Township for a medical alarm.

3:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:15 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Ringwald Road in Ridge Township for a subject who fell.

5:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Hoffman Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of a dog being attacked by another dog.

5:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Sprague Street in the Village of Willshire for a report of an abandoned vehicle.

5:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Bergner Road in Harrison Township to contact a resident for Mongomery County.

6:03 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from North Wall Street in the City of Van Wert in reference to possible neglect in the Village of Ohio City.

7:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dixon Cavett Road in Tully Township to standby as a peace officer.

8:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township for a report of a suspicious person. Deputies located the subject, and it was found the subject had a warrant issued from Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to appear. April L. Nunemaker, 36, of Kentucky was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

8:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:01 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township for a subject with chest pain.

10:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 30 in Union Township for a report of a deceased deer in the roadway.

10:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township for a report of a subject hitchhiking.

10:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on East Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.