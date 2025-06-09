VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 6/7/2025

Saturday June 7, 2025

12:01 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Central Street in the Village of Ohio City to contact a resident for the Van Wert Police.

3:29 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Sprague Street in the Village of Willshire on a complaint of fraud.

5:16 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Ohio 709 in Liberty Township for a medical alarm.

8:10 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a report of an injured deer.

9:00 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Bentbrook Drive in Ridge Township.

11:11 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 117 in Pleasant Township for a report of a dispute.

11:50 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township for a report of an injured deer in the roadway.

1:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Kreischer Road in Pleasant Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

2:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of East Main Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

2:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a complaint of loud music.

3:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm at a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township.

3:51 p.m. – Dispatched Spencerville EMS to a residence on Ohio 117 in Jennings Township for a subject who was lightheaded.

4:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Harrison Willshire Road in Harrison Township for a report of reckless driving.

4:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Rockford Road in the Village of Willshire for a report of suspicious activity.

4:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in the Village of Wren for a report of reckless driving.

5:07 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a dislocated shoulder.

5:16 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on German Church Road in Harrison Township for a subject with symptoms of a stroke.

8:22 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Wolfcale Road in Pleasant Township for a subject having a panic attack.

8:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of State Road in Ridge Township for a report of suspicious activity.