VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 6/8/2025

Sunday June 8, 2025

12:34 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:34 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

2:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Union Township for a report of a motor vehicle being stolen. The stolen is a 2017 GMS Sierra pickup truck, silver in color.

2:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Burris Road in Liberty Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

2:31 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Oak Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who was weak and not feeling well.

5:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of West Skinner Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of suspicious activity.

8:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a report of an occupied disabled vehicle.

8:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Ridge Township or a report of loose dog.

8:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a complaint of harassment.

8:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Monmouth Road in Harrison Township to check the welfare of a resident.

9:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Feasby Wisener Road in Hoaglin Township to check the welfare of a resident.

10:19 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to an area of Ohio 49 in Tully Township for an odor investigation.