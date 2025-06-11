Schulte promoted at First Federal

Submitted information

The Board of Directors of First Federal of Van Wert has announced the promotion of Amanda Schulte to controller.

Amanda Schulte

Schulte is a mother of three who balances family life with a passion for community service. She volunteers at Lifehouse in Waumbaland and is the secretary of the Van Wert Rotary Club. Schulte also serves on the Rotary Foundation, Rotary Board, and has most recently joined the Van Wert Chamber Leadership Committee. Her warmth, reliability, and commitment to helping others shine through in everything she does.

Schulte has been with First Federal for two years and has previously served as staff accountant.

“Amanda is a dedicated employee, and she exemplifies the determination of our whole team,” President & CEO Brian Renner said. We are excited for Amanda and her future at First Federal.”