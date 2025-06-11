VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 6/10/2025

Tuesday June 10, 2025

11:39 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert for a subject who was not feeling well.

1:26 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Tully Township for a subject with a fish hook in their back.

1:35 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a location on Convoy Road in Union Township for a subject with abdominal pain.

1:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Walcott Street in the Village of Willshire to assist with traffic control for a water main break.

1:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Greenville Road in Ridge Township for a complaint of menacing.

3:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Griswold Street in the Village of Middle Point for a report of an assault. Norman David Haynie, 46, of Middle Point was arrested and transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility on a first-degree misdemeanor charge of assault.

4:16 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for two counts of sexual battery, third degree felonies, and two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, fourth degree felonies. Jayden Raymond Odenweller, 19, of Hoaglin Township is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

8:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Koch Street in the Village of Ohio City for a complaint of harassment.

9:14 p.m. – Deputies along with Ottoville Fire and EMS responded to an area of Bockey Road in Jackson Township for a report of a motorcycle crash. The accident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

9:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Franklin Street in the Village of Convoy to check the welfare of a resident.

9:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Riley Street in the Village of Willshire for a report of a stray dog.

10:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Mentzer Church Road in Tully Township to standby as a peace officer while a subject retrieved property.