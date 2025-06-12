VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 6/11/2025

Wednesday, June 11, 2025

1:37 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Union Township to assist a motorist who ran out of fuel.

6:53 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Hoaglin Township for a report of an injured deer in the roadway.

9:07 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Defiance Trail Road in Hoaglin Township for a report of theft.

9:10 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Rockford Road in the Village of Willshire for a report of theft.

10:42 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a subject in reference to possible abuse or neglect taking place at a residence in the Village of Convoy.

12:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Liberty Union Road in Union Township for a report of a subject trespassing.

12:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Street in the Village of Willshire for a report of suspicious activity.

1:07 p.m. – Deputies, along with Van Wert EMS, responded to an area of U.S. Route 30 in Pleasant Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A 2015 Nissan Altima driven by George Waler of Fort Wayne was eastbound on U.S. 30 and took the off ramp onto U.S. Route 224. While doing so, the vehicle went to the left and struck the guardrail and continued off the left side of the roadway down into the ditch.

2:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on State Street in the Village of Willshire for a complaint of harassment.

2:22 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident reference to a complaint of harassment in the Village of Middle Point.

2:42 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a Washington Township Trustee in reference to complaints of someone placing boards in the roadway to deter four-wheelers from running the road.

3:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Griswald Street in the Village of Middle Point to check the welfare of a juvenile.

5:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Cherry Street in the Village of Convoy to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Perry Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Main Street in Pleasant Township for a report of a domestic dispute.

9:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Reidenbach Road in Ridge Township for a complaint of a loose dog.