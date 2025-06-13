VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 6/12/2025

Thursday, June 12, 2025

5:44 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 66 in Washington Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer; no injuries were reported.

9:06 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Monmouth Road in Harrison Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a utility pole. A 2019 Lexus ES 350 driven by Shelley Bowers of Convoy was traveling eastbound on Monmouth Road. She stated that she saw an animal in the roadway and swerved right, exiting the roadway to the south, and struck a pole. The car then re-entered the road before exiting the road to the north, striking a power pole, a utility box, and a utility sign. The car had functional damage and was towed from the scene by 2 A’s. Bowers declined medical services and was issued a citation for failure to control.

9:59 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Convoy Road in Hoaglin Township for a report of two loose dogs attacking a deer.

10:06 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Griswold Street in the Village of Middle Point to stand by as peace officers.

11:07 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Slane Road in Ridge Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

11:20 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a report of theft.

11:44 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of West Main Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

12:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Simpson Street in the Village of Willshire to check the welfare of a resident.

12:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

1:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Rockford Road in the Village of Willshire to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Liberty Township for a complaint of a juvenile racing around the area on a dirt bike.

4:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of two loose dogs.

4:18 p.m. – Deputies, along with Wren EMS, responded to an area of State Street in the Village of Willshire for a report of a subject who may be in mental distress.

5:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township for a report of vandalism.

5:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Shenk Road in Washington Township for a report of a loose dog.

9:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Van Wert Decatur Road in Pleasant Township for a report of an open door.

9:32 p.m. – Deputies, along with Middle Point Fire and EMS, responded to an area of Bockey Rd. in Washington Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A 2011 Chrysler 200 driven by Clayton Fischer of St. Marys was northbound on Bockey Rd. and failed to slow down for the railroad tracks and went airborne. His vehicle then came back down to the road and went off the left side of the roadway, struck a power pole, causing it to break off. The vehicle then went airborne again and rolled three times before coming to rest on its tires. The driver was treated and signed off at the scene. Hague towed the vehicle.