Van Wert Police blotter 6/8-6/15/25

Van Wert Police

Sunday, June 8 – a theft report was taken in the 400 block of S. Franklin St.

Sunday, June 8 – a miscellaneous report was taken in the 300 block of W. Main St.

Monday, June 9 – a distraught female was reported in the 1000 block of Lincoln Highway.

Monday, June 9 – the police department was contacted for a welfare check on a distraught female in the 500 block of N. Race St.

Monday, June 9 – a missing juvenile was reported in the 1200 block of Lincoln Highway.

Tuesday, June 10 – a theft was reported in the 800 block of Woodland Ave.

Tuesday, June 10 – a miscellaneous drug offense was reported in the 600 block of N. Franklin St.

Wednesday, June 11 – arrested Brandon Michael Clark, 29, of Van Wert on an outstanding warrant while in the 1100 block of Westwood Drive.

Wednesday, June 11 – officers took a report for offenses against family in the 400 block of S. Race St.

Wednesday, June 11 – an unruly juvenile report was taken in the 700 block of N. Washington St.

Thursday, June 12 – a theft was reported in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Thursday, June 12 – a welfare check weas conducted on a vehicle in the 600 block of Fox Rd.

Thursday, June 12 – a disorderly conduct incident was reported in the 600 block of N. Race St.

Thursday, June 12 – a disorderly conduct report was taken in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Thursday, June 12 – a telephone harassment report was taken in the 1100 block of W. Main St.

Thursday, June 12 – a theft was reported in the 1100 block of Bell Ave.

Friday, June 13 – a telephone harassment report was taken in the 900 block of Prospect Ave.

Friday, June 13 – a theft was reported in the 1100 block of S. Shannon St.

Friday, June 13 – a trespass/criminal mischief incident was reported in the 500 block of Leeson Ave.

Friday, June 13 – criminal trespassing was reported in the 600 block of N. Washington St.

Friday, June 13 – arrested Brenden Shadle for criminal trespassing in the 1000 block of S. Washington St.

Friday, June 13 – arrested Aden I. Troyer, 20, of West Farmington for OVI while in the 1000 block of S. Washington St.

Saturday, June 14 – a tax violation was served in the 600 block of N. Washington St.

Sunday, June 15 – a criminal damaging report was taken in the 500 block of E. Main St.