VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 6/14/2025

Saturday, June 14, 2025

2:51 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:01 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on North Market Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject with chest pain.

9:22 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Convoy Road in Union Township for a subject who had passed out.

10:35 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Walcott Street in the Village of Willshire to stand by as peace officers while a subject retrieved property.

10:22 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Burris Road in Liberty Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:42 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of East Third Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

11:56 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Hoghe Road in Liberty Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

12:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Willshire Township for a report of a possible rolling domestic.

12:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dog Creek Road in Ridge Township for a complaint of theft.

1:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 49 in Harrison Township for a report of an abandoned vehicle.

2:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:00 p.m. – Deputies, along with Convoy Fire and EMS, responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. The accident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

7:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 33 in Willshire Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

7:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township to stand by as peace officers during a child exchange.

8:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Sycamore Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of an open door on a residence.

8:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Short Street in the Village of Ohio City to assist with unruly juveniles.