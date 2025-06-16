VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 6/15/2025

Sunday, June 15, 2025

1:49 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of suspicious activity.

3:08 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of West Maple Avenue in the City of Van Wert for a complaint of a noise disturbance.

3:17 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Fox Road in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

6:27 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

8:33 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Main Street in the Village of Middle Point for a report of a motor vehicle crash. An unknown vehicle drove through a yard, causing damage to the property.

9:41 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of West Main Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

9:44 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Harrison Willshire Road in Harrison Township for a subject with an injured leg from a fall.

10:02 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Jackson Street in the Village of Middle Point to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

12:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a report of reckless driving.

3:39 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from the Village of Middle Point on a complaint of protection order violation.

4:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Franklin Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of a stray dog.

6:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Glenmore Road in Harrison Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of West Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

11:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Jackson Township for a report of an occupied disabled vehicle.