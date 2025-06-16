VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 6/15/2025
Sunday, June 15, 2025
1:49 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of suspicious activity.
3:08 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of West Maple Avenue in the City of Van Wert for a complaint of a noise disturbance.
3:17 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Fox Road in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.
6:27 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.
8:33 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Main Street in the Village of Middle Point for a report of a motor vehicle crash. An unknown vehicle drove through a yard, causing damage to the property.
9:41 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of West Main Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.
9:44 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Harrison Willshire Road in Harrison Township for a subject with an injured leg from a fall.
10:02 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Jackson Street in the Village of Middle Point to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
12:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
1:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
2:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a report of reckless driving.
3:39 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from the Village of Middle Point on a complaint of protection order violation.
4:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Franklin Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of a stray dog.
6:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Glenmore Road in Harrison Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
6:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of West Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
11:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Jackson Township for a report of an occupied disabled vehicle.
