VBS returns to First Presbyterian Church

VW independent staff

The First Presbyterian Church of Van Wert’s Vacation Bible School returns next month and the theme is “Building on the Rock – Building our Foundation with Jesus!”

VBS will be held from 5:30-8 p.m. July 8-11 at the church, 110 W. Crawford St. Signups are available online at www.myvbs.org/firstpresbyofvanwert.com.