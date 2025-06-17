VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 6/16/2025

Monday, June 16, 2025

12:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on North Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer that had occurred on U.S. 224 in Jackson Township.

1:29 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Cooper Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in the driveway.

3:58 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Christopher Crossing in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

6:08 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on U.S. 33 in Willshire Township for a subject not feeling well.

9:45 a.m. Deputies responded to an area of Kenwick Drive in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

10:16 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from the Village of Middle Point for a complaint of a violation of a protection order.

11:34 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Mentzer Church Road for a subject having difficulty breathing.

1:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Colwell Road in Union Township to investigate an open 911 line.

1:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a report of debris in the roadway.

1:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Market Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

5:57 p.m. – Deputies took a report of a motor vehicle crash that had occurred in a parking lot on Christopher Crossing in the City of Van Wert.

5:59 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject who fell.

6:09 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Ohio 709 in Liberty Township for a subject having a diabetic emergency.

6:30 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject who fell.

11:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a report of domestic violence.

11:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Skinner Street in the Village of Ohio City for a complaint of juveniles riding mini-bikes.