VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 6/16/2025
Monday, June 16, 2025
12:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on North Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer that had occurred on U.S. 224 in Jackson Township.
1:29 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Cooper Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in the driveway.
3:58 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Christopher Crossing in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.
6:08 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on U.S. 33 in Willshire Township for a subject not feeling well.
9:45 a.m. Deputies responded to an area of Kenwick Drive in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.
10:16 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from the Village of Middle Point for a complaint of a violation of a protection order.
11:34 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Mentzer Church Road for a subject having difficulty breathing.
1:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Colwell Road in Union Township to investigate an open 911 line.
1:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a report of debris in the roadway.
1:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Market Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.
5:57 p.m. – Deputies took a report of a motor vehicle crash that had occurred in a parking lot on Christopher Crossing in the City of Van Wert.
5:59 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject who fell.
6:09 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Ohio 709 in Liberty Township for a subject having a diabetic emergency.
6:30 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject who fell.
11:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a report of domestic violence.
11:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Skinner Street in the Village of Ohio City for a complaint of juveniles riding mini-bikes.
POSTED: 06/17/25 at 9:14 am. FILED UNDER: Law Enforcement