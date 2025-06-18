VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 6/17/2025

Tuesday, June 17, 2025

12:08 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on North Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

1:20 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Drury Street in the Village of Scott for a report of suspicious activity.

6:16 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Convoy Road in Tully Township for a report of an injured deer.

7:06 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township for a report of an occupied disabled vehicle.

7:59 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lare Road in Tully Township for a report of a deceased subject. No foul play is suspected.

8:24 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Richey Road in Pleasant Township for a report of theft.

10:46 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dull Robinson Road in Pleasant Township to investigate an open 911 line.

11:06 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a Community Control Violation. Roy Densel Jr., 50, of Van Wert, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

12:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of East Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

1:02 p.m. – Deputies, along with Van Wert Fire and EMS, responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township. The accident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol. CERT responded to the scene to assist with traffic.

1:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 709 in Liberty Township for a complaint of a mini-bike on the roadway.

2:03 p.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to a residence on Clay Street in Washington Township for a subject who fell.

2:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a report of an assault. Brandon Lee Worrell, 24, of Pleasant Township, was charged with first degree misdemeanor assault and was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

4:19 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident regarding a complaint of trespassing at a residence on Peter Collins Road in Ridge Township.

4:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dolt Road in Washington Township to check the welfare of a resident.

5:16 p.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to a residence on Jennings Delphos Road in Washington Township for a subject who fell.

5:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a complaint of harassment.

8:02 p.m. – Dispatched Scott EMS to a residence on John Yoh Road in Hoaglin Township for a subject who fell.

8:16 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to a residence on Payne Road in Tully Township for a possible gas leak.

10:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of West Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City for a complaint of a noise disturbance.

10:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Main Street in Pleasant Township for a possible narcotic that was located.

11:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle.