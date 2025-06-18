VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 6/17/2025
Tuesday, June 17, 2025
12:08 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on North Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.
1:20 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Drury Street in the Village of Scott for a report of suspicious activity.
6:16 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Convoy Road in Tully Township for a report of an injured deer.
7:06 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township for a report of an occupied disabled vehicle.
7:59 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lare Road in Tully Township for a report of a deceased subject. No foul play is suspected.
8:24 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Richey Road in Pleasant Township for a report of theft.
10:46 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dull Robinson Road in Pleasant Township to investigate an open 911 line.
11:06 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a Community Control Violation. Roy Densel Jr., 50, of Van Wert, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.
12:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of East Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.
1:02 p.m. – Deputies, along with Van Wert Fire and EMS, responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township. The accident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol. CERT responded to the scene to assist with traffic.
1:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 709 in Liberty Township for a complaint of a mini-bike on the roadway.
2:03 p.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to a residence on Clay Street in Washington Township for a subject who fell.
2:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a report of an assault. Brandon Lee Worrell, 24, of Pleasant Township, was charged with first degree misdemeanor assault and was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.
4:19 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident regarding a complaint of trespassing at a residence on Peter Collins Road in Ridge Township.
4:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dolt Road in Washington Township to check the welfare of a resident.
5:16 p.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to a residence on Jennings Delphos Road in Washington Township for a subject who fell.
5:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a complaint of harassment.
8:02 p.m. – Dispatched Scott EMS to a residence on John Yoh Road in Hoaglin Township for a subject who fell.
8:16 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to a residence on Payne Road in Tully Township for a possible gas leak.
10:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of West Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City for a complaint of a noise disturbance.
10:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Main Street in Pleasant Township for a possible narcotic that was located.
11:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle.
