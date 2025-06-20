VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 6/19/2025

Thursday, June 19, 2025

12:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Street in the Village of Willshire for a report of a domestic dispute.

12:50 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a report of domestic violence. Brandon D. Zuppardo, 37, of Pleasant Township, was charged with domestic violence. He is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

6:08 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township.

7:59 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on North Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:40 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a report of two stray dogs.

11:12 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

11:22 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Gordon Avenue in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

11:38 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

12:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Bergner Road in Harrison Township in Harrison Township for a report of a loose dog.

2:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 66 in Washington Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dog Creek Road in Ridge Township to contact a resident on behalf of the Van Wert Police Department.

5:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Rockford Road in the Village of Willshire for a report of a runaway juvenile. The juvenile was later located.

5:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ringwald Road in Ridge Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a report of reckless driving.

8:02 p.m. – Dispatched Scott EMS to a residence on John Yoh Road in Hoaglin Township for a subject unable to move.

8:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Rhodes Mill Road in Liberty Township for a complaint of trespassing.

9:59 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Dull Robinson Road in Pleasant Township for a subject with chest and hip pain.