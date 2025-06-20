VWCO Sheriff’s activity report 6/18/2025

Wednesday, June 18, 2025

5:48 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Hoaglin Township for a report of reckless driving.

1:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 81 in Willshire Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. It was reported that a semi-truck stopped at a stop sign and then began backing up, backing into a vehicle behind it. No injuries were reported.

2:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A 2012 GMC Terrain driven by Sue Stokes, was westbound on Middle Point Rd. when it went off the right side of the road and struck the mailbox belonging to 17858 Middle Point Road. Stokes stopped and called the Sheriff’s Office to report the accident and stated that something moved or fell inside her vehicle and she was trying to reach or grab the item, which was the cause of this crash.

3:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to the Village of Ohio City for a complaint of motorbikes and scooters racing down the streets.

3:20 p.m. – Deputies served two warrants; one issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments and the second issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a community control violation. Mikayla Sacheen Lavy was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

4:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township to check the welfare of a subject lying on the ground.

6:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Payne Road in Tully Township for a report of a large tree limb and power line down in the roadway.

6:23 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert Fire and EMS to a residence on North Race Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of an occupied structure with a tree down on the house.

6:24 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert Fire to a residence on Hillcrest Drive in the City of Van Wert for a report of a transformer fire.

6:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township for a report of power lines down in the roadway.

6:31 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire and EMS to a report of a semi rollover on U.S. 30 in Ridge Township. The accident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

6:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Road in Jackson Township for a report of utility lines down in the roadway.

6:37 p.m. – Deputies and CERT responded to an area of Ohio 116 in Jennings Township for a report of a tree and several utility line poles down.

7:03 p.m. – Deputies and CERT responded to an area of Stripe Road in Ridge Township for a report of utility poles and lines down.

7:46 p.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to a residence on Spencerville Delphos Road in Washington Township for a subject who had fallen.

8:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of State Street in the Village of Willshire for a complaint of a noise disturbance.

8:44 p.m. – Deputies and Van Wert EMS responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to check the welfare of a resident who may have been in distress and injured. The Van Wert Police Department provided assistance.

9:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Griswold Street in the Village of Middle Point for a report of domestic violence.

9:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Street in the Village of Willshire for a complaint of threats.

10:33 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to a residence on Hoaglin Center Road for a report of a tree down on a power line and an odor of something hot.

11:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a report of reckless driving.

11:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on South Shane Street in the Village of Ohio City.