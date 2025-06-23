Van Wert Police blotter 6/15-6/21/25

Van Wert Police

Sunday, June 15 – several people were charged with underage consumption and an OVI arrest was made in the 1000 block of S. Washington St.

Sunday, June 15 – a welfare check was conducted on an intoxicated male by Fountain Inn.

Sunday, June 15 – tax violations were served in the 500 block of N. Tyler St., the 300 block of N. Walnut St., the 300 block of E. Third St., the 600 block of N. Jefferson St. and the 200 block of S. Cherry St.

Sunday, June 15 – arrested Michael D. Riegel on a warrant from Butler County.

Sunday, June 15 – a disorderly conduct incident was reported in the 100 block of E. Main St.

Monday, June 16 – disorderly conduct was reported in the 100 block of S. Washington St.

Monday, June 16 – tax violation charges were served in the 200 block of Thistlewood Court.

Monday, June 16 – officers handled a disorderly conduct incident in the 1300 block of W. Main St.

Monday, June 16 – taxation affivavits were served in the 400 block of S. Market St.

Tuesday, June 17 – criminal damaging was reported in the 500 block of Center St.

Tuesday, June 17 – a domestic dispute report was taken following an incident in the 800 block of N. Washington St.

Tuesday, June 17 – a report was made in reference to an assault that had possibly occurred in the 800 block of W. Main St.

Wednesday, June 18 – a taxation charge was served in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Wednesday, June 18 – a telecommunications harassment report was taken in the 900 block of Glenn St.

Wednesday, June 18 – arrested Joshua James Carroll, 37, of Willshire for OVI during a traffic stop in the 100 block of W. First St.

Wednseday, June 19 – a traffic stop was conducted in the 100 block of Sibley St.

Thursday, June 20 – a report was taken for telecommunications harassment in the 100 block of E. Sycamore St.

Thursday, June 20 – a burglary report was taken in the 100 block of Hawthorne Drive.

Thursday, June 20 – tax violation charges were served in the 600 block of N. Washington St.

Thursday, June 20 – a menacing report was taken in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Thursday, June 20 – a criminal damaging report was taken in the 1100 block of Lincoln Highway.

Thursday, June 20 – arrested Weston Mills in the 800 block of N. Washington St. on a warrant from the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony.

Thursday,June 20 – tax charges were served in the 600 block of S. Harrison St.

Friday, June 21 – a miscellaneous drug offense was reported in the 1300 block of W. Main St.

Friday, June 21 – officers took a report of disorderly conduct in the 1000 block of S. Shannon St.

Friday, June 21 – a dispute was reported in the 900 block of S. Shannon St.