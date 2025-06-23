VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 6/20/2025

Friday, June 20, 2025

12:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 224 in Ridge Township for a report of an assault.

3:32 a.m. – Dispatched Mendon Fire to a report of a structure fire on Goodwin Road in York Township. Middle Point Fire, Ohio City Fire, Spencerville Fire, and CERT responded to assist Mendon.

6:29 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS and Van Wert EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject with stroke symptoms.

8:28 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Mentzer Road in Tully Township for a subject not feeling well.

12:36 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert for a loose dog.

1:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on North Market Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:38 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. John Snavely of Pleasant Township is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

1:53 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a subject for a complaint of field damage on Balliet Road in Willshire Township.

3:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 224 in Hoaglin Township to stand by as peace officers.

4:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to stand by as peace officers.

4:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on German Church Road in Harrison Township to assist a stranded citizen.

5:20 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Dull Robinson Road in Pleasant Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

6:00 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for theft. Kody James Johnson, 44, of Van Wert, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

6:30 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject with abdominal pain.

7:10 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Sidle Road in Pleasant Township for a medical alarm.

7:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a stranded citizen.

10:06 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. Weston A. Mills, 42, of Scott, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.