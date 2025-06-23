VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 6/21/2025

Saturday, June 21, 2025

12:12 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township for a report of a subject driving in the wrong direction.

12:38 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a medical alarm.

2:00 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Feasby Wisener Road in Tully Township for a subject with chest pain.

2:44 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a report of debris in the roadway.

7:53 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject not feeling well.

8:17 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Venedocia for a subject not feeling well.

11:25 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Williams Street in the City of Van Wert for a stray dog.

12:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Woodland Avenue in the City of Van Wert for a stray dog.

4:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Liberty Union Road in Union Township to stand by as peace officers while a subject retrieved property.

6:13 p.m. – Dispatched Scott EMS and Convoy EMS to a residence on Wetzel Road in Hoaglin Township for a subject who had fallen.

7:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Schumm Road in Willshire Township to check the welfare of a subject sitting in the ditch.

7:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Franklin Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of a fight.

8:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Harrison Township to assist Indiana authorities in locating a subject.

9:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township to investigate an open 911 line.