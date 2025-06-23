VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 6/22/2025

Sunday, June 22, 2025

2:16 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Shaffer Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of suspicious activity.

6:02 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 33 in Willshire Township to investigate an open 911 call.

7:55 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Stripe Road in Ridge Township to investigate a report of theft.

8:22 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Main Street in Pleasant Township for a report of domestic violence.

12:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Willshire Eastern Road in Willshire Township for a report of a loose colt in the roadway.

12:48 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Convoy Road in Union Township for a subject not feeling well.

3:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Convoy Heller Road in Harrison Township to contact a resident on behalf of the Van Wert Police Department.

5:01 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Venedocia for a subject having difficulty walking.

5:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Mason Street in the Village of Middle Point for a report of harassment.

5:14 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Ohio 709 in Liberty Township for a medical alarm.

5:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Linn Street in the Village of Convoy to stand by as peace officers while a subject retrieved property.

6:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 224 in Ridge Township for a complaint of harassment.

7:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Wren Landeck Road in Willshire Township for a complaint of trespassing.

8:09 p.m. – Dispatched Spencerville EMS to a residence on Becker Road in Jennings Township for a subject who had fallen.

9:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township to check the welfare of a subject.

9:25 p.m. – Dispatched Spencerville EMS and Van Wert EMS to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Elgin Converse Road in Jennings Township. The accident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.