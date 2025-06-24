Love INC names new executive director

VW independent staff/submitted information

Love INC of Van Wert County has announced that Anita Carvajal will serve as the new executive director.

The mission of Love INC is to mobilize the local churches to transform lives and communities in the name of Christ. This is fulfilled by volunteers connecting those in need with services provided by local partnerships and services.

Anita Carvajal

Carvajal brings to the role a wealth of various experience, including effective leadership, business management and transformational ministry.

“The focus on listening, prayer, and follow-up reflects a truly compassionate and relational approach to helping others,” she said. “I’m especially inspired by how Love INC identifies gaps in community services and mobilizes churches to fill them. It’s proactive, impactful and rooted in faith. With my background in nonprofit leadership and passion for empowering people through collaboration, I see a powerful opportunity to grow these ministries and support life-changing transformation in our community.”

“We are very excited Anita has agreed to join the ministry of Love INC, said Board Chair and head of the search committee Andy McMahon. “I believe her skill set will grow the organization beyond the foundation that has already been strongly established. The board unanimously supports her and feels she has the vision to expand this ministry to build more partnerships to meet even more needs in the community.”

One of the biggest weeks of the year for Love INC, Ignite 2025, is just around the corner (July 16-19), hosted by St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Ignite is a three day local missions trip where church volunteers complete home repair and service projects for neighbors in need. This program is coordinated by Love INC and all skill levels are welcome to attend. This will be an excellent opportunity for volunteers and the community to meet the new executive director while lending a helping hand. Information about Ignite can be found online at www.communityrelief.net.

If you or someone you know is in need of assistance with basic needs or you are a church who would like to partner with Love INC, find us online at loveincvanwert.com or call 419.203.5730 for someone to assist you through our call center.