VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 6/23/2025

Monday, June 23, 2025

6:11 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in the City of Van Wert for a report of a vehicle parked in the back yard. Upon checking the vehicle, deputies located a subject sleeping in the back seat of the vehicle. It was discovered that the subject had an active warrant issued by the Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for illegal conveyance of drugs, a third degree felony. James R. Aldrich, 56, of Georgia, was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

9:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Jones Hughes Road in York Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

10:21 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from John Brown Road in Pleasant Township for a complaint of fraud.

11:25 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Market Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

1:30 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Taylor Cemetery in Union Township.

1:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ringwald Road in Ridge Township for a report of abandoned campers.

1:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on North Vine Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on John Brown Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:56 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject with an injured leg.

5:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Mendon Road in Hoaglin Township for a report of property damage.