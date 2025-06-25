VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 6/24/2025

Tuesday, June 24, 2025

3:52 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

6:42 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on North Franklin Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject having difficulty breathing.

8:33 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Westwood Drive in the Village of Middle Point for a complaint of harassment.

8:48 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Vine Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:18 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Sidle Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a suspicious person going door to door.

9:27 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Upp Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a domestic dispute.

10:23 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Elizabeth Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject with chest pain.

11:18 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Harrison Street in the City of Van Wert to check the welfare of a dog.

11:50 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort to Ohio City Woodlawn Cemetery in Liberty Township.

12:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Mendon Road in Ridge Township to check the welfare of horses.

2:13 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on North Franklin Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject who had fallen.

2:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Allingham Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of two loose dogs that had killed a rabbit.

2:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Fulton Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

5:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Jennings Delphos Road in Washington Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash on private property.

10:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

10:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a report of a disabled vehicle.

10:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township for a report of a vehicle with no lights.