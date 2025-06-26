Braun announces elite designation

VW independent staff/submitted information

Van Wert based Braun Ambulances, considered a trusted leader in the design and manufacturing of custom emergency vehicles, has announced it has officially achieved Ford Pro Upfitter Qualified status. This elite designation is part of Ford’s revamped accreditation program, formerly known as the Qualified Vehicle Modifier (QVM) program, designed to strengthen the relationship between Ford and final-stage vehicle manufacturers like Braun.

The Ford Pro Upfitter program ensures that upfitters meet rigorous standards across multiple areas, including regulatory compliance, manufacturing operations, quality control, customer service, and industry participation. Braun Ambulances’ acceptance into this program is a direct result of its unwavering focus on excellence, safety, and customer satisfaction.

Braun Ambulances has achieved Ford Pro Upfitter Qualified status. Photo submitted

“This recognition reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team,” said Matt Kramer, Quality System & Continuous Improvement Manager at Braun Ambulances. “From the way we engineer our ambulances to the way we support our customers after delivery, we’re driven by a commitment to continuous improvement. Being named a Ford Pro Upfitter Qualified manufacturer confirms that our systems and processes meet or exceed the highest standards in the industry.”

For Braun customers and dealers, the designation translates to even greater confidence in the manufacturer’s ability to deliver well-integrated, reliable emergency vehicles built on Ford chassis. It ensures Braun ambulances are manufactured in clean, secure, and well-run facilities, in accordance with all applicable Ford and government regulations. It also confirms Braun’s longstanding commitment to responsive, customer-first service, as well as its continued involvement in key trade associations like the National Truck Equipment Association (NTEA).

This new recognition underscores Braun Ambulances’ reputation for rugged durability, customizable craftsmanship, and legacy quality—attributes that have defined the company for over 50 years.

More information about about Braun Ambulances and its wide range of chassis options is here.

Since 1972, Braun Ambulances has been a custom ambulance manufacturer focused on safety, quality, and innovation. Serving small volunteer Fire/EMS services to large municipalities and all size departments/private organizations in between, Braun offers seven ambulance models in Type I or Type III configurations and countless customization options.