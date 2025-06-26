County man sentenced to prison on child sex charges

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

A Venedocia man is going to prison for three years for sex crimes.

In Van Wert County Common Pleas Court this week, Michael Flickinger, 59, was sentenced to 36 months behind bars for sexual battery, a third degree felony; 18 months for gross sexual imposition, a fourth degree felony, and voyeurism, a fifth degree felony. Judge Martin D. Burchfield ordered the sentences to run concurrently and gave Flickinger credit for seven days served in the county jail. Flickinger was classified as a Tier II sex offender, which means that once released from prison, he must register his address every 90 days for life. He was ordered to have no contact with the victim, and he must pay court costs.

Michael Flickinger

Court records show the crimes occurred between May of 2020 and May of 2024 and involved a minor. Flickinger was indicted by a Van Wert County grand jury in June of last year. The list of charges included two counts of rape, both first degree felonies; two counts of sexual battery, third degree felonies; three counts of gross sexual imposition, fourth degree felonies, and voyeurism, a fifth degree felony. In May, Flickenger entered a no contest plea to three of the charges and was found guilty by Judge Burchfield.

As previously reported by the VW independent, two other sentencing hearings occurred this week. Both were high profile cases.

April Diltz, 46, of Van Wert,was sentenced to 30 months in prison for attempted corrupting another with drugs, a third degree felony. A full story can be found here.

Ryan Houser, 39, of Rockford, was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for murder, an unclassified felony. He was given credit for 491 days already served and was ordered to pay court costs. A full story can be found here.

Five other criminal hearings took place in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court this week.

Arraignments

John Snavley, 59, of Celina, entered a not guilty plea to two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, both fifth degree felonies. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. July 16.

Weston Mills, 42, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. July 16.

Kody Johnson, 44, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to grand theft, a fourth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was set 8 a.m. July 16.

James Aldrich, 56, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, a felony of the third degree. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. July 16.

Probation violation

Mikayla Lavy, 29, of Delphos, admitted to violating her probation by failing to attend treatment and failing to report police activity. Judge Burchfield set new bond at $50,000 cash or surety and ordered a pre-sentence investigation; Sentencing was scheduled for 9 a.m. July 3, on charges of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony; improperly handling firearms in a vehicle, a fifth degree felony, and OVI, a first degree misdemeanor.