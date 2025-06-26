VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 6/25/2025

Wednesday, June 25, 2025

12:56 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

5:34 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:04 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Mason Street in the Village of Middle Point to check the welfare of a resident.

11:36 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 33 in Willshire Township to check the welfare of a resident.

12:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Willshire Township for a report of two loose dogs.

1:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 224 in Harrison Township to check a report that stolen property may be at the location.

1:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of State Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a stray dog.

2:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township to remove debris from the roadway.

2:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Harrison Township for a complaint of reckless driving.

2:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on John Brown Road in Pleasant Township to stand by as peace officers.

5:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a complaint of reckless driving.

7:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Liberty Union Road in Union Township to check the welfare of a resident.

8:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

9:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Fife Road in Union Township for a report of a domestic dispute.

11:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a report of reckless driving.