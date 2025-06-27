Local bank enjoys successful book drive

Submitted information

PAULDING — First Financial Bank teamed up with associates and community members on a successful book drive in May, with 189 books dropped off in bins at the First Financial locations in Paulding and Van Wert, and a grand total of 5,726 books dropped off in First Financial locations in four states. These books will now be donated to local schools, libraries and nonprofit organizations in areas served by the bank.

“We appreciate everyone in the community and our First Financial team for another incredibly successful book drive—gathering so many volumes in the name of improved community financial literacy,” said Roddell McCullough, chief corporate responsibility officer for First Financial.

The book drive continued from May 5-31. First Financial also provided a list of recommended books on financial literacy, available at each financial center during the book drive.

First Financial’s commitment to the community continues through its annual book drives and food drives, in addition to philanthropic support. First Financial and the First Financial Foundation have already reached $4.7 million of the $18 million goal for philanthropy, under its five-year, $2.4 billion Community Benefits Agreement with the National Community Reinvestment Coalition that launched last year.